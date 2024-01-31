LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.140–0.040 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $832.0 million-$842.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $846.3 million.

LCII traded up $1.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,711. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $100.25 and a 52-week high of $137.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.75 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.97.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.36). LCI Industries had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $959.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. LCI Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 216.50%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LCII shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded LCI Industries from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. DA Davidson downgraded LCI Industries from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $110.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of LCI Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LCI Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.83.

In related news, Director Brendan Deely sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total transaction of $319,852.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,568.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCII. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,778,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,887,000 after purchasing an additional 29,035 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,404,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,198,000 after purchasing an additional 206,194 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,194,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,287,000 after purchasing an additional 230,682 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 574,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,138,000 after purchasing an additional 114,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 468,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,510,000 after purchasing an additional 21,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

