Leerink Partnrs Weighs in on Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 29th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.40). The consensus estimate for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.76) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

ALDX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Stock Performance

ALDX opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a current ratio of 6.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average of $4.76. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $11.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aldeyra Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 22,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 16,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 143,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 8.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. 66.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

