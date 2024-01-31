LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. LendingClub had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $185.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. LendingClub’s revenue was down 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

LendingClub Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:LC opened at $8.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.87 and its 200 day moving average is $7.09. LendingClub has a 1 year low of $4.73 and a 1 year high of $10.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.34 million, a P/E ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in LendingClub by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,111,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,527 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in LendingClub by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,271,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $80,645,000 after purchasing an additional 349,314 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in LendingClub by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,709,576 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,418,000 after purchasing an additional 278,215 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in LendingClub by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,613,821 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,845,000 after purchasing an additional 93,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in LendingClub by 173.2% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,241,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,857 shares during the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on LC. Piper Sandler began coverage on LendingClub in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Wedbush lowered their target price on LendingClub from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their target price on LendingClub from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.07.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

