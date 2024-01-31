LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $8.74, but opened at $8.98. LendingClub shares last traded at $9.70, with a volume of 1,135,607 shares changing hands.

The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. LendingClub had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $185.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LC shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LendingClub during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 367.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 251.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in LendingClub by 189.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in LendingClub during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.87 and its 200-day moving average is $7.09.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

