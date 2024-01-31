Leslie’s (LESL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Leslie’s has set its FY24 guidance at $0.25-0.33 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of $432.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Leslie’s to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Leslie’s Stock Down 2.9 %

LESL opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. Leslie’s has a 12-month low of $4.39 and a 12-month high of $17.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.47, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day moving average of $5.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LESL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Leslie’s from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Leslie’s from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Leslie’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LESL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Leslie’s by 4.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Leslie’s by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,398,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,077,000 after buying an additional 49,572 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 11,374 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 17,387 shares during the period.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

