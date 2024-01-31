Leuthold Group LLC Has $2.51 Million Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Leuthold Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,379 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLW. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Corning by 173.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GLW traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.06. 1,066,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,007,506. The company has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $36.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.37.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GLW. Citigroup cut their price target on Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.89.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

