Leuthold Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Leuthold Group LLC reduced its stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,809 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC owned 0.10% of M.D.C. worth $3,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in M.D.C. during the fourth quarter worth $263,371,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in M.D.C. by 259.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 593,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,744,000 after purchasing an additional 428,286 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in M.D.C. during the fourth quarter worth $13,291,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in M.D.C. during the second quarter worth $167,930,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 837.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 364,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,027,000 after acquiring an additional 325,497 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

M.D.C. Trading Down 0.0 %

M.D.C. stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,268. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 9.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.28 and its 200 day moving average is $47.35. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.79 and a 1-year high of $63.00.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 45.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDC shares. Raymond James cut their price target on M.D.C. from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on M.D.C. from $41.50 to $39.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut M.D.C. from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on M.D.C.

About M.D.C.

(Free Report)

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.