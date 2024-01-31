Leuthold Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Leuthold Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 784.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,237,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,851,000 after buying an additional 1,097,591 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,116,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,671,000 after acquiring an additional 29,762 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 912,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,252,000 after purchasing an additional 143,540 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 370,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,331,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,496,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XHB traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $95.51. The company had a trading volume of 676,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,924,521. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12-month low of $63.79 and a 12-month high of $97.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.47.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

