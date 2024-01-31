Leuthold Group LLC Makes New $256,000 Investment in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 110,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,093,000 after purchasing an additional 26,123 shares during the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 65,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 21,428 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the third quarter worth $317,000. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 30.5% during the third quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

GBIL stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.17. The stock had a trading volume of 71,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,156. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.93. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52-week low of $99.64 and a 52-week high of $100.21.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

