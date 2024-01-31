Leuthold Group LLC Makes New Investment in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,828 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 28,448 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,368,034 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $295,978,000 after buying an additional 1,788,329 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,344,587 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $91,082,000 after acquiring an additional 704,932 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 237.3% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 62,264 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 43,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.2% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 19,323 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 0.6 %

CTSH traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.15. 173,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,583,691. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.31. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $56.45 and a 1 year high of $78.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $38.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.53.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

