Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the December 31st total of 11,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days. Approximately 6.9% of the company's stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $989,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 949,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,781,877.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Liberty Global news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $456,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,067.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul A. Gould sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $989,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 949,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,781,877.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,200 shares of company stock worth $1,951,240. Insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Global

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 1.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 4.6% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 0.8% during the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 158,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LBTYK has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th.

Liberty Global Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $21.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Liberty Global has a 12 month low of $16.26 and a 12 month high of $22.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.52.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 70.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.92%.

About Liberty Global

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

