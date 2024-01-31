Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Short Interest Update

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 313,300 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the December 31st total of 343,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

LINC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Lincoln Educational Services from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut Lincoln Educational Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ LINC opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.67 million, a PE ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.79. Lincoln Educational Services has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $99.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.29 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James J. Burke, Jr. sold 3,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $37,882.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,036.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,619,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,577,000 after buying an additional 75,699 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,186,000 after buying an additional 191,276 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 174.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,341,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,040,000 after purchasing an additional 852,397 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,221,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,230,000 after purchasing an additional 236,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 850,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 93,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.



Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

