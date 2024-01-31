Litecoin (LTC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $324.21 Million

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion and approximately $324.21 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for $67.96 or 0.00158276 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Litecoin has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000184 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00009267 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000043 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000294 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Litecoin Coin Profile
Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,154,500 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Litecoin
Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Gemini.
