Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Short Interest Update

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 271,200 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the December 31st total of 288,500 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Several analysts recently commented on LFUS shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $241.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.12. Littelfuse has a 52 week low of $212.80 and a 52 week high of $309.94.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.36. Littelfuse had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $607.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Littelfuse will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.93, for a total value of $426,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,222.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 86 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Littelfuse by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Littelfuse by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Littelfuse by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Littelfuse by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

