Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02, Briefing.com reports. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $533.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Littelfuse updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 1.650-1.850 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $1.65-1.85 EPS.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $241.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.33. Littelfuse has a 12 month low of $212.80 and a 12 month high of $309.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LFUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.93, for a total transaction of $426,474.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,310,222.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Littelfuse

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,907,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 530,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,817,000 after acquiring an additional 155,341 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 775.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 128,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,500,000 after purchasing an additional 114,002 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 608.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 116,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,626,000 after purchasing an additional 100,168 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 129.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,875,000 after purchasing an additional 99,511 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

