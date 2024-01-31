Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Trading Down 4.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.1% during trading on Wednesday after TheStreet downgraded the stock from a b- rating to a c+ rating. The stock traded as low as $37.43 and last traded at $38.06. Approximately 32,878 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 155,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.68.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on LOB

Insider Transactions at Live Oak Bancshares

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Live Oak Bancshares

In other news, insider Renato Derraik sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total value of $591,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,151.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Steve Smits sold 15,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total transaction of $534,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,547,850.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Renato Derraik sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total value of $591,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,928 shares in the company, valued at $382,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,157,800 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 66.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1,127.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 2,125.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 82.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Live Oak Bancshares Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.53.

Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.32%.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, certificate of deposits, savings, and time deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.