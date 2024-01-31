Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Trading Down 4.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.1% during trading on Wednesday after TheStreet downgraded the stock from a b- rating to a c+ rating. The stock traded as low as $37.43 and last traded at $38.06. Approximately 32,878 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 155,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.68.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.
Read Our Latest Research Report on LOB
Insider Transactions at Live Oak Bancshares
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Live Oak Bancshares
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 66.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1,127.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 2,125.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 82.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Live Oak Bancshares Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.53.
Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.32%.
Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, certificate of deposits, savings, and time deposits.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Live Oak Bancshares
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- 10 best sugar stocks to buy now
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Spotify stock’s 200% rally just had fresh fuel added
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- Microsoft stock to $450? Here’s How
Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.