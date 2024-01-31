loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Shares Gap Down to $2.96

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.96, but opened at $2.86. loanDepot shares last traded at $2.96, with a volume of 59,104 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LDI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of loanDepot from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1.75 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of loanDepot in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company.

loanDepot Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.12.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $265.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.75 million. Sell-side analysts predict that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Frank Martell acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $34,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,607.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other loanDepot news, CEO Frank Martell bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $34,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 473,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,607.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 26,666 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $53,332.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,333,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,666,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 45,207 shares of company stock worth $75,723 and sold 186,832 shares worth $528,854. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On loanDepot

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of loanDepot by 27.2% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 660,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 141,223 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in shares of loanDepot by 15.4% during the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 4,516,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,576,000 after acquiring an additional 603,162 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of loanDepot by 2.8% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 3,540,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,507,000 after acquiring an additional 97,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 53.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

See Also

