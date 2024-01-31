Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $25.27

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.27 and last traded at $25.27, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.27.

Loomis AB (publ) Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.19 and a 200-day moving average of $28.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

About Loomis AB (publ)

Loomis AB (publ) provides solutions for the distribution, handling, storage, and recycling of cash and other valuables. The company offers a range of solutions for cash in transit, cash management services, physical foreign currency, ATMs, and international valuables logistics, as well as operates Loomis Pay, an end-to-end payment platform for merchants.

