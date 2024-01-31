Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) vs. Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) Head-To-Head Survey

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF – Get Free Report) and Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.6% of Wrap Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.5% of Wrap Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Loomis AB (publ) alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Loomis AB (publ) and Wrap Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Loomis AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A Wrap Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Loomis AB (publ) and Wrap Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loomis AB (publ) $2.51 billion 0.72 $158.76 million $2.23 11.33 Wrap Technologies N/A N/A N/A ($0.37) -9.86

Loomis AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Wrap Technologies. Wrap Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Loomis AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Loomis AB (publ) and Wrap Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loomis AB (publ) 6.02% 12.86% 4.74% Wrap Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Loomis AB (publ) beats Wrap Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Loomis AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Loomis AB (publ) provides solutions for the distribution, handling, storage, and recycling of cash and other valuables. The company offers a range of solutions for cash in transit, cash management services, physical foreign currency, ATMs, and international valuables logistics, as well as operates Loomis Pay, an end-to-end payment platform for merchants. It serves financial institutions, banks, retailers, and other operators in Sweden, the United States, France, Switzerland, Spain, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Loomis AB (publ) was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Wrap Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Wrap Technologies, Inc operates as a development stage security technology company. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products includes BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet. The company was founded by Elwood G. Norris, Scot J. Cohen and James A. Barnes on March 2, 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Receive News & Ratings for Loomis AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loomis AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.