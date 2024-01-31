Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.04.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $215.11 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $237.21. The company has a market capitalization of $123.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $214.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.50.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

