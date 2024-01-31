Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 256,310,000 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the December 31st total of 233,860,000 shares. Approximately 29.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lucid Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Lucid Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 184.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 283.3% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LCID has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty cut shares of Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.85.

Lucid Group Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of LCID opened at $3.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.01. Lucid Group has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 4.42.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $137.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.10 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 58.91% and a negative net margin of 380.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lucid Group will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

