M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Shares Gap Down to $135.11

Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $135.11, but opened at $122.20. M/I Homes shares last traded at $126.90, with a volume of 117,982 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MHO. Wedbush lowered M/I Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

M/I Homes Stock Down 4.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in M/I Homes by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in M/I Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $3,444,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in M/I Homes by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in M/I Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $1,915,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in M/I Homes by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It also designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

Featured Articles

