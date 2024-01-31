Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Reaches New 12-Month High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $258.91 and last traded at $236.60, with a volume of 154607 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $223.78.

The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 84.06%. The company had revenue of $238.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.99 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MANH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.50.

Insider Activity at Manhattan Associates

In related news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total transaction of $558,656.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 106,857 shares in the company, valued at $23,736,145.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total transaction of $558,656.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 106,857 shares in the company, valued at $23,736,145.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total transaction of $655,551.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,121,739.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manhattan Associates

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 15,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.2% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 19.3% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Stock Up 6.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $217.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.62. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.77 and a beta of 1.47.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

Featured Articles

