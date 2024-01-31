Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.40

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.40 and last traded at $22.35, with a volume of 158128 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.22.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.49.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.07 billion. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 10.79%. Equities analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.263 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 52.50%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,526,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,307,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,776 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,721,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,526,000 after purchasing an additional 505,891 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 26,424,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,221 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 24,637,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,212,000 after purchasing an additional 120,055 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $406,195,000. 45.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

