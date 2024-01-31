Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Down to $18.11

Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.11, but opened at $17.46. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $17.67, with a volume of 8,936,097 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.30 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.76.

Marathon Digital Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 11.33, a quick ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 5.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.97.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 136.97%. The company had revenue of $97.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Digital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,523,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,225 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,785,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,387,000 after acquiring an additional 439,850 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 208.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,999,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,731,807 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,705,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,682,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,731,000 after acquiring an additional 269,351 shares during the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

