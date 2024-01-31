Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Marchex Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of Marchex stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.52. Marchex has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $2.21.
Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.75 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 26.43% and a negative net margin of 24.78%. Equities analysts expect that Marchex will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Marchex
About Marchex
Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Marchex
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- Does UPS stock going down present an opportunity?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- The truth behind Williams-Sonoma stock drop
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Is Airbnb a buy on fee increase, international growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.