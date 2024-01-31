Marco Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,580 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Marco Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. KLA accounts for about 1.2% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $10,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in KLA in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KLA in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Performance

KLA stock traded down $7.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $587.88. The stock had a trading volume of 195,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,389. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $355.88 and a 52-week high of $658.78. The company has a market capitalization of $79.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $571.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $515.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

KLA Increases Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 29.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KLAC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on KLA from $670.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $607.50.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

