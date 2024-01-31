Marco Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Marco Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises about 2.3% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $20,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAT. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Caterpillar by 17.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after buying an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth approximately $405,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Caterpillar by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 4.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,197,792.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CAT stock traded down $2.07 on Wednesday, hitting $302.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,520,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.04 and a fifty-two week high of $305.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $279.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.59 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 29.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.79.

View Our Latest Report on CAT

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.