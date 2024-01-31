Marco Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Marco Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 18.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,556,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,587,000 after buying an additional 240,710 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Novartis by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Novartis by 42.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 4.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 22.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE NVS traded down $3.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.60. 1,410,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,114. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $79.98 and a 1-year high of $108.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVS has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

