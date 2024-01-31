Marco Investment Management LLC Has $1.43 Million Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Marco Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,227 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 5.8% during the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TFC. Raymond James upped their target price on Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.87.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of TFC stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,853,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,288,689. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $50.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.99.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently -192.59%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

