Marco Investment Management LLC Has $2.14 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Marco Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 42.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at $49,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,402,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,617,146. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $158.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.62. The company has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

