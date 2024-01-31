Marco Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Marco Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,557 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up approximately 1.2% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $10,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 445.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 428 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Down 1.5 %

ORCL stock traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.47. 1,890,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,870,694. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $82.04 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Edward Jones raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Oracle

Insider Activity

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,950 shares of company stock worth $2,252,948. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.