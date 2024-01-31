Marco Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Marco Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,278 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 559.2% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.22.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.21. 24,439,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,346,738. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.90. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.76 and a 12-month high of $44.46. The stock has a market cap of $153.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 91.80%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

