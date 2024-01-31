Marco Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Marco Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 115,334.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $842,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486,281 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,373,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,961,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth approximately $190,270,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,927,352.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,754 shares of company stock valued at $807,565. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $94.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,087,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,719,460. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.96. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $89.21 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The firm has a market cap of $106.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.23.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

