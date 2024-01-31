Marco Investment Management LLC Purchases 576 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,819 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 19.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after purchasing an additional 164,789 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 25.7% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 33.4% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Trading Down 0.7 %

TSLA stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.30. 35,419,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,108,250. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $233.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.37 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. Tesla’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Edward Jones cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Tesla

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $42,270.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at $25,638,596.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,583. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.