Marco Investment Management LLC Sells 168 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Marco Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 85,455 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 1.6% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $13,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1,490.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.36. 2,873,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,818,808. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.69. The stock has a market cap of $447.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $136.09 and a one year high of $169.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.
In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total value of $712,687.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 260,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,393,421.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,406,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total transaction of $379,487,095.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 227,622,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,900,690,569.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total transaction of $712,687.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 260,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,393,421.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,437,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,796,187. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
