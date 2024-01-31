Marco Investment Management LLC Sells 2,921 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Marco Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,921 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 8,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 84,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,321,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.3 %

Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,277,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,299,301. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.87 and a 52-week high of $87.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.20.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at $8,709,586.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at $8,709,586.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,050,992.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

