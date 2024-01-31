Marco Investment Management LLC Sells 5,374 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Marco Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 184,685 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,374 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in shares of Intel by 396.4% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.63. The company had a trading volume of 15,141,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,886,410. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Intel from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. HSBC reduced their price target on Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.48.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

