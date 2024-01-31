Marco Investment Management LLC Sells 710 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Marco Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,090 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Petix & Botte Co increased its position in Quanta Services by 100.0% during the second quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 5,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 45.7% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 2.1% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the second quarter worth $2,401,000. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 1.5% during the second quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 17,376 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PWR traded down $1.11 on Wednesday, hitting $196.14. 250,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,390. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.99 and a beta of 1.09. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.33 and a 52 week high of $219.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.00.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.68%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PWR. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.80.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

