Marco Investment Management LLC Sells 755 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Marco Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROP. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 106.3% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth $420,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth $220,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $570.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.07.

NYSE ROP traded down $20.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $540.70. 279,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,493. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $538.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $510.48. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $416.77 and a 1 year high of $562.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $57.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.01.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.97%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total value of $134,562.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,484.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

