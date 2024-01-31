Marco Investment Management LLC Trims Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Marco Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,268 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $9,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $275,000. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 47,558 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,087,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of COP stock traded down $1.07 on Wednesday, hitting $112.98. 839,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,072,042. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.58. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $127.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.23.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

