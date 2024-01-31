Marco Investment Management LLC Trims Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Marco Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 1.9% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $16,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 65,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 195.7% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GS traded up $5.81 on Wednesday, hitting $392.68. 1,215,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,395,226. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.36 and a 1-year high of $393.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $370.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.46.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 48.20%.

In related news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,355.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,984 shares of company stock worth $6,042,731. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GS. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $491.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $398.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $409.93.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

