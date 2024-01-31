MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday.

HZO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on MarineMax from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. B. Riley raised MarineMax from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on MarineMax from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.60.

Get MarineMax alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HZO

MarineMax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HZO opened at $27.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.18. MarineMax has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $42.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.84 million, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.62.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $527.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.76 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MarineMax will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 5,845.9% in the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 594,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,311,000 after acquiring an additional 584,589 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 481.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,341,000 after purchasing an additional 274,328 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 665.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 168,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 146,895 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 119.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 116,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 58.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 310,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,230,000 after purchasing an additional 114,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

About MarineMax

(Get Free Report)

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.