Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 108.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,312 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for 0.7% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $10,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 14.9% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 25,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth $5,251,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,016,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,035,000 after acquiring an additional 86,282 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 59,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,396,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 43.8% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $947,636.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,392.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on MMC shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 1.3 %

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.46. The stock had a trading volume of 407,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,456. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.92. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.86 and a 12 month high of $202.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.72%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

