Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.32, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $866.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.31 million. Match Group had a net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 173.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Match Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Match Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,023,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,763,288. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.46. Match Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.85 and a fifty-two week high of $54.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $52.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.34.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Glenn Schiffman purchased 4,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.11 per share, for a total transaction of $116,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,493.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Match Group in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Match Group by 44.6% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Match Group by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Match Group by 161.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Stories

