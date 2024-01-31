McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 413,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,565 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 0.15% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $31,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.4% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $69.27 on Wednesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $59.13 and a one year high of $94.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.09 and a 200-day moving average of $72.62. The company has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.65.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on MKC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Consumer Edge lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

