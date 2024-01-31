McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $503.99

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $503.99 and last traded at $502.86, with a volume of 146814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $490.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on McKesson from $525.00 to $559.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.38.

McKesson Stock Up 3.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $468.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $446.64. The company has a market capitalization of $67.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.48.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $20,853,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in McKesson by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its position in McKesson by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in McKesson by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,382,000 after purchasing an additional 11,923 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in McKesson by 357.0% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suncoast Equity Management acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,784,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Company Profile



McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

