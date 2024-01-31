Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Declares — Dividend of $0.01

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st.

Medalist Diversified REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 45.7% annually over the last three years.

Get Medalist Diversified REIT alerts:

Medalist Diversified REIT Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:MDRR opened at $5.13 on Wednesday. Medalist Diversified REIT has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average of $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Medalist Diversified REIT

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDRR. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Medalist Diversified REIT by 23.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 14,403 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Medalist Diversified REIT by 166.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 30,525 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Medalist Diversified REIT during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 50.19% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S. The Company's strategy is to focus on commercial real estate which is expected to provide an attractive balance of risk and returns.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.