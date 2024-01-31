Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Declares — Dividend of $0.01

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st.
Medalist Diversified REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 45.7% annually over the last three years.
Medalist Diversified REIT Trading Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ:MDRR opened at $5.13 on Wednesday. Medalist Diversified REIT has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average of $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Medalist Diversified REIT
Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S. The Company's strategy is to focus on commercial real estate which is expected to provide an attractive balance of risk and returns.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Medalist Diversified REIT
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Med-tech stock Conmed dips ahead of big Q4 report…opportunity?
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Here’s how Abercrombie’s “Chase” strategy keeps printing money
- What is a SEC Filing?
- 4 med tech stocks with improving prognosis for 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.