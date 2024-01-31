Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,826 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 89.7% during the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 5,286 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.7% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,923 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 8.0% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 29,988 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 7.8% during the third quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 35,274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 114.3% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT traded up $1.98 on Wednesday, reaching $88.95. 2,164,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,807,996. The stock has a market cap of $118.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $92.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.90%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.