Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Announces Earnings Results

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.18%. The business had revenue of $346.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 million.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of MBIN opened at $45.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.16. Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $48.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.97.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.67%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Merchants Bancorp

In related news, CEO Michael R. Dury bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.26 per share, with a total value of $255,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 21,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $671,734.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,838,134.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael R. Dury acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.26 per share, with a total value of $255,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,760. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 49.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,787,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,949,000 after purchasing an additional 589,154 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 31.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 788,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,592,000 after purchasing an additional 188,466 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,476,000 after purchasing an additional 167,505 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 53.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 388,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,647,000 after purchasing an additional 136,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 51.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,587,000 after purchasing an additional 119,299 shares in the last quarter. 24.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MBIN

About Merchants Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities; offers customized loan products for need-based skilled nursing facilities, independent living, assisted living, and memory care; and tax credit equity syndicator.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.