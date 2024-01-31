Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Announces Earnings Results

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.18%. The business had revenue of $346.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 million.
Merchants Bancorp Stock Up 4.4 %
Shares of MBIN opened at $45.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.16. Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $48.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.97.
Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.67%.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Merchants Bancorp
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 49.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,787,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,949,000 after purchasing an additional 589,154 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 31.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 788,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,592,000 after purchasing an additional 188,466 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,476,000 after purchasing an additional 167,505 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 53.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 388,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,647,000 after purchasing an additional 136,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 51.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,587,000 after purchasing an additional 119,299 shares in the last quarter. 24.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Read Our Latest Analysis on MBIN
About Merchants Bancorp
Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities; offers customized loan products for need-based skilled nursing facilities, independent living, assisted living, and memory care; and tax credit equity syndicator.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Merchants Bancorp
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- 2 upgraded food stocks with super-sized gain potential
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- IBM, Verizon, Merck stocks lead Dow to new highs
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- IBM stock jumps to 10-year high on accelerated AI growth
Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.